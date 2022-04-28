PM Narendra Modi to inaugurate SemiconIndia Conference 2022 in Bengaluru

Mumbai, April 28, 2022: Hon’ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi will inaugurate SemiconIndia Conference 2022, the three-day event taking place from April 29th to May 1st, 2022. The conference is envisioned as the launchpad to kickstart India’s ambition in becoming the global semiconductor hub and nurture the chip design and manufacturing ecosystem. Eminent names from industry associations, research organizations, academia and industry are set to articulate opportunities, challenges and innovative solutions that will help accelerate growth of the semicon ecosystem in India.

The conference is being steered under the able guidance of Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways and Communication & Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship. The discourse throughout three days of the conference will focus on policy, talent, and the government’s role and efforts in creating a favorable growth environment.

The flagship conference is the first step toward actualizing the India Semiconductor Mission and making its aspirations known globally. The event will help showcase the current capabilities, technology trends, investment in research and development, current and future market opportunities in India, and the immense potential and impact it can create globally.

The Steering Committee for SemiconIndia Conference 2022 includes a mix of Startups, Academia, and Global Industry Leaders demonstrating the Government’s collaborative approach to powering India’s semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ambitions. The conference will be a milestone towards the formal launch pad of India’s semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing. With the theme of Catalyzing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem, the SemiconIndia Conference 2022 envisions positioning India on the Semiconductor map of the world and building a roadmap for establishing a vibrant semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem.

The peerless global semiconductor conclave will showcase innovation by startups, key projects undertaken by the academic institutions, ongoing microprocessor programs undertaken by the government and the intellectual might of research and development in the sector, both by enterprise and the government.

The conference participants will witness active participation not only by key Govt. representatives but also by global experts from industry, academia, and research institutions including names such as the founder of Indo-Us Venture Partners – Vinod Dham; Sanjay Mehrotra, President & CEO of Micron Technology; Randhir Thakur, President, Intel Foundry Services, Intel; and Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India.