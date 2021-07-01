PMI to expand its customer base across India

New Delhi— PMI, a service company engaged in the development and implementation of the expansion strategy for the Parimatch brand, announces its operations to expand across India. This will enable Parimatch to reach out to cricket buffs and encourage them to indulge deeper in their favourite sport. Expanding nationally and internationally across Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam, the brand is all set to sail to success. It is inspiring people to indulge in the best-in-the-industry services of tech-supported prediction platforms.

The cricket segment in the gaming industry witnessed an overhaul after the pandemic as more and more people started engaging in sports predictory games and activities. The growing availability of high-speed mobile internet in the region has contributed to this rapid rise, allowing people to engage as fans in their favourite sport. India, as a country, has an enormous fan base for sports and people are enthusiastic about indulging in their favourite one– especially cricket. As traditional indoor prediction sites lose ground due to lockdowns and social distancing guidelines, mobile activity is set to rise and continue the trend, even after the pandemic has passed.

The industry is growing exponentially by the year and is anticipated to reach the US$1 billion mark from US$290 million by 2021. The significant shift in the industry’s growth has led to the ascent of the gaming market in India. Recently, companies have reported over 100% stock growth since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Asia region, in particular, makes up nearly a third of the global sports prediction market share. Globally, the online prediction markets are set to see at least 10% annual growth, on average, until 2026. As per a data from India Briefing.com

In cricket-crazed India, platforms that promote an in-depth indulgence in the sport are thrilling for the audience and manages to lure the buffs intensely.

“PMI has observed the boom in the Indian market after the outbreak of COVID-19 and analysed how the cricket fans in the country deserve more than mainstream gaming. It took us quite an effort to understand the needs of our customer base in India, but fortunately, we have a platform to cater to their expectations. In addition to aligning with customers’ cricket whims, PMI offers welcome bonuses for new users, a simple registration system, 24/7 support, and more – all the features that sports enthusiasts have come to expect from our trusted, quarter-century-old brand. With over 1 million users around the world, the Parimatch brand has become a synonym for entertaining, reputable, and engaging predictions, and we know that fans in India will share in the fun,” commented Anton Rublevskyy, CEO at PMI.

PMI is a service company providing tech, marketing and communications expertise to prominent gaming names and operators in the international markets, such as Asia, Europe, and other continents. It has been operating since 2018 and has over 100 employees engaged in developing and implementing strategies for the expansion of the gaming brands, such as Parimatch. It partners with several sports prediction sites and operators, who have the right to use and develop different brands including Parimatch Brand (an entertainment platform for sports prediction and casino), and helps to develop business in the regions mentioned above.

The company utilises the assets of the Parimatch brand designed for partners` use to offer an exciting form of entertainment that enhances customers’ enjoyment of sports and gaming in a market. The assets include: the platform, branding, sponsorship partnerships, casino products, video streaming, feeds etc.

More than 2.6 million users worldwide use the Parimatch platform, which processes more than 88,000 predictions per hour. Parimatch brand’s sponsorships portfolio includes UFC, Juventus FC, Leicester City FC, Everton FC, LaLiga, esports teams Fnatic, Team Spirit and VirtusPro Limited. Dale Stane is one of the brand’s global ambassadors. At different times the ambassadors of the brand were Conor McGregor, Mike Tyson, and Diamond Platnumz. These partnerships all shareParimatch’s core values – all of them have the willingness to win and exemplify the hard work and never-give-up attitude necessary to achieve their goals. Indian fans can rest assured that Parimatch is focused on bringing seamless digital-first entertainment to wherever they are, at home or on the go.

Parimatch International invests in the building of strong and agile business culture and constantly empowers employees’ development.