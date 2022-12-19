PMJ Jewels host Vijayawada’s grandest wedding jewellery exhibition

Vijayawada, 19th December 2022: PMJ Jewels, South India’s most loved fine jewellery brand inaugurated the grandest ever bridal and wedding collection exhibition at their store in Vijayawada. Smt. Gadde Anuradha, Ex- Zilla Parishad Chairperson graced the event as the chief guest and Smt. Samana Moosavi Managing Partner & CEO Samana Institute For Design Studies as a guest of honour had inaugurated the exhibition. Mr Ramakrishna Vittala -Director, PMJ Jewels Vijayawada along with other dignitaries in the city of Vijayawada were present at the event. Prominent and well-known socialites in the city attended the inauguration thronging the exhibition amidst the ongoing festival season.

The exhibition cum sale will continue till 24th Dec and showcase the finest & never-seen-before designer jewellery range of PMJ with over 10,000+ handcrafted creations curated specially for the grandest ever wedding jewellery exhibition in Vijayawada. Daily wear and festive creations, office wear, party jewellery and regular wear designs and being showcased at the exhibition along with wedding jewellery.

Specially curated, luxurious, distinctively, dazzling, aesthetic timeless designs with traditional varieties which radiate fresh, fashionable designs of diamond bridal jewellery are being showcased to mesmerise jewellery lovers. With a wide assortment of designs across diamonds, gold, and solitaires, the exhibition will have a wedding and bridal jewellery ranging from traditional to modern, with a contemporary touch to the jewellery.

Speaking at the event, Chief guest Smt. Gadde Anuradha said “Vijayawada is really blessed to witness such a large scale biggest wedding jewellery exhibition. As the wedding season continues, the exhibition will definitely be a great opportunity for jewellery enthusiasts who want to purchase their desired ornaments from a wide range of designs. I congratulate the entire team of PMJ for organizing such a spectacular showcase of more than 10,000+ designs at the exhibition something which needs to be much appreciated. I encourage all the jewellery lovers to visit the exhibition and have an experience of a lifetime”. Expressing his joy at the inauguration of the exhibition Mr. Ramakrishna Vittala – Director, PMJ Jewels Vijayawada shared, “We are delighted to host such an extravagant spectacle of jewellery collection at our exhibition in Vijayawada. Brides, bridesmaids, the relatives and all should visit the store. All our designs are crafted with an equal essence of tradition and modernity, and utmost love and passion. We welcome all the jewellery enthusiasts in Vijayawada to surely visit our store and experience the finest quality designs at our exhibition. Every visitor will definitely experience and get an opportunity to pick from a lavish array of exquisite jewellery assortments.”

PMJ is well known in the industry for creating new benchmarks in the business while inspiring people and encouraging the art of handcrafted jewellery. The organizers of the exhibition welcome jewellery lovers to come and utilize the opportunity to witness and also purchase the never seen handcrafted creations at the exhibition.