PMJ Jewels opens its 1st small format mall-store at Hyderabad and establishes new retail footprint

27 September 2022, Hyderabad: PMJ Jewellers, South India’s most loved fine jewellery brand, launched its 1st small format mall-store, at Sarath City Capital Mall, Kondapur. This is PMJ’s 1st store in the new format and the 27th store in South India, the 6th store in Hyderabad and states the intent of the brand’s aggressive expansion plans. Noted Kuchipudi exponent and Padma Shri awardee G Padmaja Reddy was the guest of honour.

Commenting on the launch of the store, Dinesh Jain, MD of PMJ Jewels said “We have reached this milestone only with the strong support and guidance from our customers and well-wishers. It is indeed a moment of pride for us to open our first mall-store. PMJ Jewellers is on a retail expansion mode and these small format stores will be one of our major growth drivers along with the larger format stand-alone stores. This will help us tap into the tremendous opportunities arising from the economic recovery and the aspirational intent of the newer generation. We will continue our retail expansion with these stores to get closer to customers and continue to strengthen product offerings to cater to their needs.”

Expressing their joy at the opening of the new store, PMJ Jewels CFO – Kiran Shinde and COO – Vincent Braganza shared, “This is a new beginning for us and we decided to make a foray into this model to accelerate our expansion. Considering the business momentum and accelerated demand in the last 3-4 quarters, we have decided to enter into this model of expansion plans of 100 small format mall-stores by end 2024.”

The new store will effuse a distinctive aesthetic – balancing timeless tradition and fresh, contemporary design. The collection of exquisitely handcrafted pieces with diamond and other precious gemstones including rubies, emeralds, and sapphires, as well as exotic gems will be handset in 18kt and 22kt gold.