PMJ Jewels Unveils new store at Bhimavaram

National, August 2022 : PMJ Jewels, South India’s most loved fine jewellery brand launched their new showroom in Bhimavaram. This is PMJ’s 26th store in South India and 13th store in AP as part of the brand’s aggressive expansion plans.

Shri. Grandhi Srinivas, MLA, Bhimavaram inaugurated this new outlet along with Mr. Ram Reddy, Business Head of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, PMJ Jewels. The elite showroom was thronged by loyal customers of PMJ who added extravagance and excitement during the launch.

The store has been exclusively curated keeping in mind the assorted taste of the customers at Bhimavaram and will have a wide display of designs across diamonds, gold, and precious stones. PMJ’s finest & never-seen-before designer jewellery range handcrafted creations along with region specific & wedding jewellery, lightweight creations which are apt for office, party and regular daily wear are going to be a part of their collection at the store. The store promises to offer a wide range of latest, finest and never seen before designer dazzling diamond bridal jewellery to all its customers.

Speaking at the inauguration of the store, Bhimavaram MLA Shri. Grandhi Srinivas said, “We are extremely delighted to welcome such an elite jewellery store in our Bhimavaram. Our hearty congratulations go to the entire team of PMJ Jewels who have considered our city and our people to experience an enchanting experience every time they visit the store. PMJ Jewels promises to give their customers an eternal experience, and as a customer myself, I can vouch for this store attracting all jewellery lovers of Bhimavaram.”

Each jewellery piece of PMJ Jewels is designed in India, with an equal essence of tradition and modernity, and utmost love and passion. The designs PMJ showcases epitomise the remarkable craftsmanship and shills of Indian goldsmiths.

Expressing his joy at the opening of the new store, Mr. Ram Reddy, Business Head of Telangana & Andhra Pradesh, PMJ Jewels said, “Bhimavaram is one of fastest growing cities in AP with a significant cultural and traditional legacy. We are happy to open our PMJ Jewels store at Bhimavaram today and take immense pleasure in the hospitality and love the jewellery lovers in the city have extended to us. We have received a lot of requests from our valued customers to have a presence here encouraging towards this new outlet. Jewellery lovers in and around Bhimavaram will love our latest designs at this new store and we promise a wonderful experience for all our customers who visit the showroom. We are looking to increase the footprint of PMJ Jewels all across AP in the near future. We welcome everyone to experience the personalised hospitality during the retail shopping experience that PMJ Jewels is known for”.

PMJ’s loyal customers who blessed the store with their presence during the auspicious occasion were elated checking and trying out new designs displayed during the inauguration.