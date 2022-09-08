1. Tell us about P M Relocations and its journey so far.

Ans. P.M. Relocations Pvt Ltd (PMR) is a global relocation firm. Founded by Rajeev Bhargava and Rajiv Sharma, it is based out of India. PMR is on a mission to provide high-quality service to its esteemed clients by removing the stress from their moving experiences. In addition to being recognized for the ‘Quality’ driven and ‘Value’ centered business model, the company focuses on optimizing the client experiences. Our legacy spans over 36 years, over which we have learned, innovated, and expanded not only physically, serving customers all over the world, but also in terms of the impact we are trying to create with our services.

With the unique combination of historical philosophies, entrepreneurial power, and innovativeness, PMR has an innovative and game-changing business approach.

Implementing our ideas and innovations, we’ve continued to grow and make progress. P M Relocations have been accredited and recognized by several associations like ISO, FIDI, PAIMA, IAM, Worldwide ERC, EURA, WeConnect, IPATA, Harmony, and FFFAI. We kept our values intact and did what we were successful at, Moving People.

We had a revenue of only 3 CR back in 2007, but now we are a business worth 130 CR. We expect to double our revenue this year. With our other collateral brands, we are making it to the global mobility market with ease, keeping our legacy of providing clients with simple and stress-free moving solutions.

2. Tell us how the brand has evolved since its inception.

Ans. We began as PM Packers & Movers and later in 2007, we rebranded ourselves to PM Relocations Pvt. Ltd. This rebranding not just aimed to bring innovations to work but also to expand our physical outreach globally. Our company has grown, gained international accreditations, onboarded global partners, and developed a dedicated and loyal workforce since being rebranded.

I have always been inspired by my father, who has always had confidence in me, but he probablythought that I would be able to maintain the same level of success. He had no idea that I would be able to bring it this far.

Although the parent brand stays in its place, we only go ahead in bringing more creative techniques at play that satiate the demands of our clientele. We stay true to our leadership values and strive to fulfill every move in the best way possible.

3. What is the target revenue expected for FY 22-23 and how do you plan to achieve it?

Ans. In keeping with our leadership values and the intent we started with and strive to maintain, we aim to end FY 22-23 with revenue of Rs. 200 Crore. Increasing success with each quarter motivates me and my team, and I see this as something auspicious. Creating a legacy requires continuing to foster values and morals, as they are what form a business, and we are committed to making this a business for future generations. Despite doubling our revenue from the previous financial year, we remain focused on applying our multi-pronged approach to address the global relocation industry’s challenges.

4. What are the major products you are curating for customers?

Ans. Our brand portfolios are PMR (Domestic & International Relocations), PMRGO (Domestic Moving), PMR Logistics (Equipment Moving), Relo+ (Relocation Assistance), PetGo (Pet Moving), Artistics (Fine Art Handling), Baggage+ (Baggage Moving) and Store+ (Storage & Warehousing). Through diverse brand

portfolios and tailor-made solutions, we cater to Fortune 500 companies, robust industries, art galleries, embassies, and individual clients. Our brand diversification has helped us to meet diverse business and individual needs.

5. With so much transition in the industry, how are you keeping up with the pace

Ans. We have been mobilizing people and businesses worldwide since our inception. As a brand that has been doing this for many years and intends to continue with its focus and strategy, PMR is growing to be the brand for every individual & company that wishes to move anywhere across the world. We aim to grow and innovate at a much stronger going pace as we have become a global relocation company that facilitates seamless transfers across all continents.

6. What are your future plans?

Ans. One of the major goals is to achieve the target that we planned for ourselves for the Financial Year 2022-23. To achieve this target, we are ensuring that the team’s mission and values are in sync with each member of the organization. When one is dedicated to a vision it is crucial to have the right intent and team which beliefs in the larger picture and who are willing to be trained to further work dedicatedly towards the goal.

Our passion backed by a disciplined approach and support from technology has helped us achieve our previous goal and we hope along with the diversification it makes us grow and achieve our targets. We are also looking to launch our PMR Foundation which will work on our larger CSR vision.