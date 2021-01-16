PNB dedicates 6 branches to war heroes

Hyderabad/New Delhi,: This year’s Armed Forces Veteran’s Day, celebrated a day before Army Day, PNB, nation’s leading public sector bank, as a tribute dedicated its Digihut, at Delhi Cantt by remodeling the same in honour of Captain Anuj Nayyar, MVC (17 Jat). PNB also dedicated other five branches in honour of war heroes at Jaipur Jhotwara branch as Co. Havaldar Major Piru Singh Shekhawat PVC, Agra PRTC as Brigadier Mohammad Usman MVC, Lucknow Sadar Bazar as Capt. Manoj Kumar Pandey PVC, Jammu Cantt as Naib Subedar (Hony Captain) Bana Singh PVC & Jalandhar Cantt as Flying officer Nirmaljit Singh Sekhon PVC.

Captain Nayyar, 17 Jat Regiment, was posthumously conferred with India’s second highest gallantry award, the Maha Vir Chakra for his supreme sacrifice in 1999 during operation Vijay in Kargil.

The felicitation ceremony paid tribute to Ms. Meera Nayyar, Mother of captain Anuj Nayyar, MVC and was marked by the presence of Major General, Deepak Sapra, MD Army Welfare Placement Organisation; Brigadier Aakash Johar, Brig DIAV; Colonel Brij Mohan Kapoor, Veteran of 1971 war; Colonel Handa Veteran of 1965 war & Lt. Colonel Sheetal Bose, an army war veteran.

Shri Ram Kumar, Zonal Manager, PNB Delhi, initiated the address to the gathering. Shri Kumar highlighted the great contribution made by PNB towards the defense forces and threw light on the Rakshak Plus Salary Account being offered to defense forces.

Shri Vivek Jha, Chief General Manager, PNB honored the mother of Captain Anuj Nayyar, MVC and stated, “At the very outset I would like to thank & acknowledge the members of the defense family for their sacrifice. PNB salutes the defense forces today for the value of service rendered to the nation. PNB has a long illustrious history and we take pride in our association with the defense forces. We will constantly strive to serve the defense forces better.”

PNB also honored the valour and unflinching commitment of the armed forces by offering “Rakshak Plus Salary Account”, a specialized scheme for all serving defense personnel, veterans and trainees. It offers attractive rates/ benefits to account holders in terms of retail loans, credit cards, fixed deposits and insurance, Air Accident (Death) insurance of up to INR 1 crore and personal accident covers (Death / Permanent Total Disability) and insurance (PAI) to the tune of INR 30 lakhs.

PNB offers services across 10,900 branches and especially designated 118 branches for armed forces which are well positioned in cantonment areas across the nation.

PNB New Delhi Circle Head, Mr. R.C. Kuhar gave the vote of thanks to the esteemed audience and praised the great contribution made by the defense forces.