PNB inaugurates the first Multi-Facility Center “PNB Bhawan” in Meerut

New Delhi, June 18, 2022: Punjab National Bank (PNB), Nation’s leading Public Sector Bank in India, today inaugurated the first Multi-Facility Center “PNB Bhawan” in Meerut. Shri Atul Kumar Goel – MD & CEO of PNB – inaugurated PNB Bhawan, accompanied by Mr. Surinder Pal Singh, Zonal Manager, Meerut, and in the presence of Executives – Deputy Zonal Manager, Zonal Audit Office Head, Circle Heads, Assistant General Managers, and other senior officers.

PNB Bhawan, a 3 storied building with 2 basements spread across 1564 square meters will be housing the Zonal Office, Zonal Audit Office, Zonal Sastra Office, Circle Office, Meerut and MCC-2 with a total workforce of approximately 200. On this auspicious occasion, the bank also handed over loan sanction letters worth Rs. 300cr to the beneficiaries/entrepreneurs.

Meerut is the hub of commercial activities that have seen immense progress in industrial sectors. The city has the presence of a diverse network of banking services through Nationalized Banks, Private Sector Banks as well as co-operative banks.

Speaking on this occasion, Shri Goel said, “We have identified Meerut’s potential within the industrial sector and its contribution to the banking industry, and hence the inauguration of PNB Bhavan reinstates the opportunity PNB envisages towards its growth within the region”

With 375 branches across the Meerut Zone having 5 Circles including Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Moradabad, Bijnore, and Saharanpur offering a wide range of banking services and facilities, the newly inaugurated PNB Bhawan adds another footprint to PNB’s steady commitment to becoming the ‘Most Preferred Bank’.