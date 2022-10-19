PNB Introduces “Revamped PNB One” – A one-stop digital platform for financially inclusive solutions

New Delhi, October 19, 2022:Punjab National Bank (PNB), nation’s leading public sector bank, revamps its mobile Banking App, PNBOnewith its varied features from account statements, funds transfers, and balance inquiries to Cardless Cash withdrawals, Preapproved Personal loans, Prequalified Credit Card etc.

The advanced interface will offer exclusive services for farmers by introducing the option of Kisan Credit Card (KCC) digital renewal facility which will enable eligible customers to renew their KCC accounts for amounts up toRs.1.6lakhby themselves. The facility can also be availed through other modes like SMS, Missed Call, OVR, PNB Internet Banking, and PNB Corporate Website.

Additionally, the app will also offer InstantPre-Approved Personal Loans (PAPL) to its non-salaried customers for amounts up toRs.6 lakh in just four clicks.

The revamped PNB One app augmented with a new user interface, and some added features like the introduction of numeric TPIN, IMPS using account number & IFSC code, payments using app scanner for all QR code&nominee details management was launched by Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, at the Bank’s head office in New Delhi. The inauguration occurred in the presence of Executive Directors – Shri Sanjay Kumar, Shri Vijay Dube, and Shri Kalyan Kumar along with CGMs, and other senior officials.

At the event, Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, said:“Punjab National Bank has always been a frontier of innovation and appreciated the value of digital banking. Today our customers including millennials at large, are exposed to digital channels. They avail services like UPI payments, fund transfers, and pay bills hassle-free. Thus, it is imperative to introduce best-in-class digital offerings and capabilities.

Today, I am delighted to announce that PNBOne app has now been revamped to its advanced interface to offer a better experience to all our customers.”

On this occasion PNB also introduced an exclusive digital product for its corporate customers i.e., iPaCSPro (Integrated Payments and Collection Services), to efficiently manage their receivables and payables. iPaCSPro is an integration of various Cash Management services which offers a single platform to corporate customers for all their banking needs.