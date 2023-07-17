PNB launches “Project PNB PALAASH” for environmental sustainability

Hyderabad/New Delhi, July 17, 2023: Punjab National Bank (PNB), the nation’s leading Public Sector Bank, launches an environmental initiative “PNB Palaash”, an eight-month period campaign to embrace sustainability, which shall lead to cost savings and operational efficiencies through measures such as energy and resource conservation, paper reduction, waste management, and streamlined digital processes.

Acknowledging the need for integrating sustainability into every aspect of our lives, Shri Atul Kumar Goel, PNB MD & CEO, said, “As a leading Bank in the industry, undertaking environmental friendly initiatives not only aligns with our corporate social responsibility but also presents significant opportunities for business growth. The primary objective of this project is to actively contribute to conservation endeavours, foster the adoption of sustainable practices, and promote active employee engagement.”

Under this initiative, one lakh plus employees of PNB will plant a minimum of two saplings each. Some of the campaign themes under this project include Digi Branches, Green Data Centers, Electrical Vehicle Finance, Green Project Finance, Recycling Camps, Tree Plantation Drive, Paper Conservation Drive, Energy Conservation Olympics, Paper Conservation Drive, etc.

The campaign is in line with the RBI’s vision of sustainable finance and the sixth iteration of Enhanced Access and Service Excellence (EASE 6.0), an initiative by the Department of Financial Services (DFS).

The occasion was graced by PNB MD&CEO Shri Atul Kumar Goel, PNB EDs Shri Kalyan Kumar, Shri Binod Kumar, and Shri M Paramasivam, CGMs at HO, Zonal Managers and other staff members of PNB Pariwaar.