PNB Pledges its Commitment to Integrity & Transparency at Wagha Border Observing Vigilance Awareness Week

Hyderabad: October 30, 2021: Observing Vigilance Awareness Week, Shri Vijay Kumar Tyagi – Chief Vigilance Officer of Punjab National Bank (PNB) administered integrity pledge to more than 5000 people with the Bank’s employees at Wagha Border, Amritsar.

In line with the directives of the Hon’ble Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on 31st October 2021, PNB is celebrating Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW) from 26th October to 1st November 2021. The theme of this year’s Vigilance Awareness Week is Independent India @ 75: Self Reliance with Integrity / स्वतंत्र भारत @ 75: सत्यनिष्ठा से आत्मनिर्भरता.

PNB has taken various initiatives in the recent past to inculcate a sense of honesty and integrity among the employees and to control the internal systems making them more transparent. This includes launching the Tracking and Monitoring of Staff Accountability Cases portal (TMSAC) to track accountability on a real-time basis.

In a recently published annual report and the booklet on Preventive Vigilance, the Central Vigilance Commission highlighted the initiatives of PNB with photographs and articles, which is a proud moment and truly remarkable feat for the Bank.