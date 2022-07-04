PNB receives the National MSME Award from Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi

New Delhi, July 2022: Punjab National Bank, nation’s leading public sector bank, won the third prize at “National MSME Awards 2022” organized under the Entrepreneur-India programme by the Union Ministry of MSME in New Delhi. This award was presented by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, for PNB’s contribution towards the promotion and development of the MSME sector and was received by Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO of PNB, at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Upon accepting the prestigious accolade on behalf of PNB, Shri Atul Kumar Goel, MD & CEO, expressed, “It is a grand honor for PNB to be conferred this award by Hon’ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, at one of India’s most distinguished award functions. I am grateful to the Union Ministry of MSME for creating a platform that has consistently encouraged the growth of MSMEs by acknowledging Entrepreneurship (Manufacturing & Services), Product Quality, Innovation, and much more. I would like to extend a special thanks to all the entrepreneurs for trusting in us in their journey to success. I would also dedicate this award to each and every employee of our Bank who made it possible.This recognition is a testament to PNB’s continued commitment towards the growth of MSMEs across the country by providing customer-centric products and services.”

The National MSME Awards are awarded in several categories for the outstanding work done by the state governments/UTs, Aspirational Districts, institutions or individuals for the development and promotion of MSME across the country.