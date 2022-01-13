PointOne Capital announces final close of its $7Mn pre-seed fund

Bangalore, January 13, 2022: Pre-seed focussed VC fund PointOne Capital has announced the final close of its maiden 50Cr fund. The final close comes within a year of its first close in Dec 2020.

The fund which primarily targets startups in the beta or pre-launch stage has onboarded successful silicon-valley and India-based entrepreneurs, CXOs & seasoned corporate & startup leaders, and mid-sized family offices as its LPs.

Speaking about the close, Mihir Jha(Founding Partner) said,

“Macro sentiment in India has seen a clear shift towards tech and it was very apparent from the huge participation interest we received from investors across profiles, globally. Combining the fact that our ongoing portfolio wholly comprises category creators across sectors, we saw full subscriptions well ahead of expected timelines. We will continue on our philosophy of backing startups early with PointOne being an added hand in enabling them evolve into future category leaders.”

On the fund and its philosophy, Ravish Ratnam(Founding Partner) added,

“ With capital fast becoming a commodity, the tables have turned in the founder-investor relationship. Our final close will enable us to stick to our approach of quick decision-making and non-intrusive value addition for our founders, thus making us a dependable partner for companies looking to raise their first round of capital. We have been fortunate to be associated with 30 startups already and will look to triple that number in the next 2 years. ”

Among the 30 investments that PointOne has made so far, 20 of them have been in 2021 with the ticket size of investments ranging from $100k to $150k. Creator economy, Gaming, SMB focussed SaaS products, Enterprise SaaS, Fintech, Healthtech and Edtech have been the primary investment categories.

Their portfolio includes startups like CreatorStack(Engagement tool for Creators), Blend.to (Mobile-first Canva equivalent for SMBs), Inai.io(No code payments stack for cross border transactions), ConnectedH (Digitising diagnostics labs), Tamasha.live (Influencer hosted live games), Poshn.co (B2B marketplace for non-perishables), Seekho App(Byte-sized learning) among others.

Some of these ventures have already raised their next round of funding through marquee global and Indian VCs in less than 6 months of PointOne’s investment. The fund uses its global network of LPs and Venture Partners in order to fast-track market and domain access for its portfolio.