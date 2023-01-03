Poker players get to know their Enemy No.1 among other facts with #PokerBaaziShuffled year wrap campaign

New Delhi, January 3, 2022: PokerBaazi India’s No 1 poker platform, in its endeavor to build community connections and start 2023 on a high note introduced #PokerBaaziShuffled on its app.

#PokerBaaziShuffled captures the individual journey of each player on the app in the form of customized stories that provide a sneak peek into their unique journey of 2022. With PokerBaazi completing its eight-year milestone, the campaign epitomizes the journey that users have enjoyed on the platform making it a leading name in the poker ecosystem of India.

As part of #PokerBaaziShuffled the users will not just be able to see several interesting, personalized insights such as their top enemy, favorite opponent, performance in tournaments, most used emoji, and throwables amongst other unique things, but also be able to share it with their friends through social media with just the click of a button.