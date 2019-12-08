PokerDangal joins ‘Jaipur Jewels’ as their title sponsors in season 4 of Match IPL

PokerDangal is proud to associate with Jaipur Jewels’ as their title sponsor during the 4th season of Match Indian Poker League (Match IPL). As the fourth edition of Match IPL is around the corner, PokerDangal is all set to be a part of it and highly pleased to sponsor title for Jaipur Jewels. PokerDangal with this association aims at taking the game of Poker to the another level of success and desirability among masses.

PokerDangal is a well established online poker gaming platform that has always believed in spreading more awareness about the game of Poker and making it more accessible to the masses. And now, in order to educate the Indian subcontinent about the beauty of this game, PokerDangal has associated itself with the Jaipur Jewels as its Title Sponsor. PokerDangal with this association is continuing with its belief of taking the game of Poker to the next level. As the Match IPL has tremendous following and is a televised league, the company has been in touch with the owners of the league for a long time to discuss the potential synergies. The other reason to be credited is the extravagant performance of Jaipur Jewels in the past seasons. And now when the association has finally happened, PokerDangal is delighted to announce it.

On sponsoring the Jaipur Jewels, Mr. Varun Mahna, Founder & CEO of PokerDangal says, “The PokerDangal Team has always made efficient efforts to take the game to mass population and position poker as a game of skill, therefore, we couldn’t have found any better opportunity than the Match IPL. With its popularity among Poker lovers in India, we’ll get a chance to promote the game at a greater level. And talking about Jaipur Jewels, what a great team it is! We are so happy to be participating with them at the Match IPL. There is no doubt in the fact that we have one of the strongest squads going into season 4 of the Match IPL.”

The Match IPL is a professional sports league run by Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty’s Viaan Industries. It has been sanctioned by the International Federation of Match Poker (IFMP) and its Indian member, the Indian Match Hold’em Sports Confederation. IFMP is dedicated to the growth and development of Match Poker as a mind sport and a game of skill worldwide.