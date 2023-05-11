Polaris India Unveils the 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate

Chennai, May 11th, 2023: Polaris India Pvt. Ltd., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polaris Industries Inc., the world leader in Off-Road and All-Terrain Vehicles, today announced the opening of, ORS Motors, a new dealership of the company in Chennai, Tamil Nadu making it the 10th dealership of the legendary brand in India. Polaris India Pvt. Ltd. has also unveiled the 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate in India – the latest addition to the company’s off-road vehicle lineup. The RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate is designed to deliver unparalleled power and control on even the most extreme terrain, with the widest stance, longest wheelbase, strongest suspension, and four groundbreaking ride and handling modes. The model is priced at INR 89.74 Lakhs in India.

ORS Motors, situated at #168/3D, Pattipulam, ECR, Mahabalipuram, will cater to brand aspirants in Chennai and boost the growing culture of Premium Off-Road Vehicles in India. The showroom has a range of Polaris vehicles named RZRs, Sportsman, and Youth.

Mr. Lalit Sharma, India Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt, inaugurated ORS Motors, the new showroom, along with Mr. Sunder Ganesh, Director, ORS Motors LLP.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Lalit Sharma, India Country Manager, Polaris India Pvt. Ltd said, “Polaris India continues to blaze a trail in India’s off-road and all-terrain vehicle market, and the opening of our latest Dealership in Chennai, Tamil Nadu will further strengthen our foothold. This expansion represents not only the growing popularity of the Polaris brand but also its commitment to providing unparalleled service and support to customers throughout India. With its natural beauty, thriving tourism scene, and iconic MMRT racing circuit, Chennai is a paradise for adventure-seekers and motorheads alike! Our customers in the state truly are off-roading enthusiasts and understand our products very well. We are confident of an excellent response for our products in the state and happy to introduce the 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate from Chennai.” Mr. Ashish Singh, Head of Sales, Polaris India added, “Polaris Off-Road vehicles are specially engineered to travel on rough and uneven roads. They are widely used in sectors such as defense, paramilitary forces, agriculture, entertainment, and tourism, among others. We thank our customers who have shown interest in Polaris Off-Road brand and with this new dealership, we are ready to mark strong footprints in Off-Roading culture in the region.”

The RZR Pro R features advanced suspension technology that ensures a comfortable ride on all types of terrain, while the widest stance, longest wheelbase, strongest suspension, and four groundbreaking ride and handling modes deliver the perfect combination of power and control. With industry-leading technology built-in, the RZR Pro R is more than just a vehicle, it is an experience that is sure to enhance your off-road adventures. Built with the biggest factory side-by-side engine ever, the new RZR Pro R is the choice for the most demanding drivers.

Mr. Sunder Ganesh, Director, ORS Motors LLP said, “We are thrilled to bring the iconic Polaris brand to Chennai, Tamil Nadu, with the opening of our new Dealership. Our team provides top-notch service and support to our customers, helping them to find the perfect off-road or all-terrain vehicle to meet the customer needs. We look forward to welcoming both new and loyal Polaris fans to our Dealership and sharing our passion for adventure and exploration. We are also excited about the launch of the 2023 RZR Pro R 4 Ultimate and looking forward to provide the experience of this exhilarating vehicle to our customers.” Mr. Ashruf Ali, CEO of ORS Motors LLP. said, “At ORS Motors, we strive to empower people to experience the outdoors in the most thrilling and adventurous way possible. We are proud to bring the new Polaris dealership to Chennai as it enables us to offer passionate off-roading enthusiasts the very best of products for the segment. We will ensure that customers will have delightful sales and service experiences with us.”

Polaris vehicles can provide a smooth ride even on rocky, slushy, desert, and muddy surfaces. Polaris India also has significant PEZ spread all over the county to reach out to more people and give the participants a chance to experience off-road racing experience within their city.