“Political PR, a game of chess”- Atul Malikram

“Public Relations always existed in politics, throughout history. Political public relations is a central component of political communication. The United States’ 45th presidential election is a prime example that shows the power of PR. We all know that it was PR that turned tables and made victory a possibility for Trump. Only a mastermind can change equations in politics and achieve unprecedented victory”, said Atul Malikram, founder of PR 24×7 and a great player of Political PR. Well, Atul is known for his ‘Chanakya Neeti.’ His strategies have lead to remarkable victories for many leaders and political parties. Read the candid interview of Atul Malikram in the special report –

“Play it like chess”, says Atul

“Political PR is a challenging job indeed. You have to be quick, active and in action all the time. As a PR professional you can’t twist the truth or hide the important facts. You have to not only meet public expectations by maintaining transparency, but also be careful because managing political communications requires careful planning, as sensitive issues is a concern. Therefore, I can say that working as a Political PR pro is like playing chess, you have to be a master of the game and play it wisely with a strategical approach.”

Your experience counts

Atul said that a wrong action makes a mess of one’s political career, and ruin the reputation too. Only a PRO who has great wealth of knowledge, experience, and dominant ideology can help in such a situation. I have been in this for so long and so I understand the rules of the game and what it takes.

Light the world with your words

Do you remember PM Modi’s tagline proclaiming “achhe din”, or Obama’s slogan “yes we can”? Both these messages have such great intensity to convince the voters. Experts must focus on such aspects and design such a campaign that affects a layman. It’s necessary to prepare such tactics that grab the attention of a wider group of opposition, lobby groups, think tanks, and party donors, says Atul.