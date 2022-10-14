INDIA, 14th October 2022 – It was a star-studded weekend of Polo in the Pink City with The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts celebrating its inaugural sponsorship of the royal sport in India with The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022, in a unique collaboration with Rajasthan Polo Club.

The Leela Maharaja Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022 was a perfect vantage to experience the richness of India at its luxurious best with the coming together of a brand that is the epitome of true Indian luxury and a sport famed to be the sport of kings. HH Maharaj Sawai Padmanabh Singh of Jaipur led The Leela Polo Team.

As a prelude to the final match, The Leela Palace Jaipur hosted a Royal Soiree at Mohan Mahal, the specialty Indian restaurant inspired by the famed Sheesh Mahal, welcoming prestigious guests which included an eclectic mix of royalty, glitterati and well-known faces from the world of Polo.

The brand hosted a Champagne Afternoon Tea to celebrate the association. Hosted by Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer of The Leela Palaces , Hotels and Resorts and Chandrashekhar Joshi, General Manager The Leela Palace Jaipur, also present were Maharaja Narendra Singh, Rajkumari Gauravi Kumari, Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu, Elli AvrRam, Shobhaa De, Pria Kataria Puri, Vikram Madhok, Aneesha Madhok, Karen Anand and many high-profile dignitaries.

Commenting on the inaugural sponsorship, Mr. Anuraag Bhatnagar, Chief Operating Officer, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts, said, “We feel honoured to associate with the royal family and Rajasthan Polo Club for our inaugural sponsorship of Polo in India with The Leela Maharaj Sawai Man Singh Polo Cup 2022. We are also very grateful to our guests for their wonderful feedback on experiencing our curated weekend of Polo. We look forward to our coming years of partnership and taking the game of polo to greater heights.”

The Leela is always focused on curating experiences that resonate with the evolving needs of today’s discerning luxury traveler. As the brand gears up to embrace the next phase of its growth trajectory, it continues to evolve and focus on experiential and conscious luxury while remaining true to its ethos of “Atithi Devo Bhava – Guest is God.”