Polycab India Powers Jharkhand High Court with State-of-the-Art Electrical Solutions

Jharkhand, 09 June 2023: Polycab India, a leading manufacturer and supplier of wires and cables, has partnered with the esteemed High Court of Jharkhand to provide state-of-the-art electrical solutions for their prestigious building. As a trusted supplier, Polycab has supplied a range of superior-quality products, including Armoured Cables, Building Wires, indoor Lights, outdoor high mast lights, switches, and switchgear, to ensure a seamless and efficient electrical infrastructure throughout the premises. The collaboration between Polycab India and the Jharkhand High Court represents a significant milestone in enhancing the infrastructure and electrical capabilities of this iconic institution.

By equipping the Jharkhand High Court with state-of-the-art electrical solutions, Polycab reinforces its commitment to driving institutional excellence. The selection of Polycab’s products by such a prestigious institution demonstrates their trust in the brand’s expertise and the ability to meet the unique requirements of modern institutions.

Mr Bhushan Sawhney – Executive President & Chief Business Officer, of Polycab India said “We firmly believe that the quality of wires and electrical fittings is of utmost importance when it comes to ensuring the safety and reliability of any institution. Neglecting this aspect can pose significant safety threats and compromise the smooth functioning of any facility. We are honoured that we got this opportunity to associate with the prestigious High Court of Jharkhand. Polycab remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a positive impact by prioritizing safety and reliability in all our offerings”

The company’s unwavering commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation ensures that institutions across the country can benefit from superior electrical solutions. By providing robust and durable products that adhere to international safety standards, Polycab is playing a crucial role in elevating the electrical infrastructure of important institutions, paving the way for enhanced operational efficiency and improved user experiences.