Polymath Arushi Nishank felicitated with ‘The Change Maker’ award by Kalam Centre

Dancer, film producer, poet, entrepreneur, environmentalist, and social activist, Arushi Nishank is felicitated with ‘The Change Maker’ award by Kalam Centre in association with Dr. Ambedkar International Centre. Arushi was awarded for raising awareness in masses about cleaning and conservation of the river Ganga, through her cultural programmes in India and abroad. Amongst many of her commendable initiatives towards Ganga cleaning, it was her Kathak performance “Ganga Tujhe Salam”, under the Namami Gange campaign that received huge applaud from various sections of the society.

Arushi is an enthusiastic environmentalist who wants to spread awareness in people regarding the conservation of nature, especially rivers through immensely engaging cultural programmes like Kathak dance shows. In the last few years, Arushi has given many powerful Kathak performances in India, UK, Canada, Germany, Austria, and the UAE. Inspired by her efforts for saving the Ganga, thousands of people across the world are now associated with Namami Gange programme.

While receiving the prestigious ‘The Change Maker’ award, Arushi Nishank, said, “I extend my gratitude to the organizers of ‘Women Risk Takers & Change Markers’, for recognizing my efforts. But, what is making me more proud is the continuous cooperation and support of the people in restoring Maa Ganga to pristine purity. It is a big mission which required big support of the people from all walks of life, and, I am very much confident that you will join me for a long walk.”

Arushi succeeds in winning the attention of people on this pressing issue through various cultural programmes such as “Special Yoga & Kathak Concert” in London, “Lecture Recital” Indian Sphere “Graz” in Austria, “Bengalischz Nacht”, an Indian classical dance in Germany, “Toronto Festival of India” in Canada. Others include “Tarana Dance Concert” and Foreign Delegate Conference in Canada, Indradhanush “Color of India” in Dubai, “Horizon Series” for the Indian Council for Cultural Relations and the Doordarshan Live Concert in Delhi, Taj Mahotsav in Agra and a performance at the International Yoga Festival, Rishikesh.

She has also composed and choreographed many compositions like “Ganga Avataran”, a story of Goddess Ganga coming to earth, and “Sajda”, a Sufiyana classical Kathak Dance. Arushi has also worked as a teacher with Spic Macay in teaching students the art of Kathak across India. She has also done many performances under the Indian Council for Cultural Relations.

Arushi has been an active promoter for Namami Gange Mission, a project started by the Government of India to clean River Ganga. She has contributed her first-ever Clean Ganga Initiative Kathak performance “Ganga Tujhe Salam” in Dubai, UAE in 2016. This was the world’s first International Clean Ganga Program held outside India to educate NRI’s about the importance of river Ganga and its cleanliness drive. In 2016 itself, she has performed Ganga Avatran in Varanasi, Lucknow and Kanpur and won hearts of the audience. Shri Uma Bharti (then Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation) has appreciated Arushi’s efforts to educate people about the importance of Ganga. Late Shrimati Sushma Swaraj (then Minister of External Affairs) has also appreciated Arushi for her contribution to this noble cause.

Arushi is also an active promoter of her own “Sparsh Ganga Campaign”. This Campaign was started in 2009 by her father, Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Union Cabinet Minister of Human Resource Development to promote awareness among people to save and clean River Ganga.