Pooja Duggal joins Zee Media Corporation Limited as Head Human Resources for ZMCL

ooja Duggal has joined Zee Media Corporation Limited as Head Human Resources for ZMCL and its subsidiaries, based out of Noida office.

Pooja has over 16 years of varied industry experience revolving around designing and execution of people strategy and solution to help business realise its overall objectives. Her last assignment was with HT Digital streams as Head – HR for the digital business.

Prior to her tenure at HT Media, Pooja was the HR Head of Raychem RPG Pvt. Ltd. for almost five years. She has also worked at Jindal Steel in the past, where she held the position of Senior Manager, Global HR.

Pooja has an MBA in Human Resources and Finance from NMIMS, Mumbai and Bachelor of Information Systems (H) from GGS Indrasprastha, Delhi.

Abhay Ojha– CEO, ZMCL, said “We are excited to have Pooja Duggal come on board with her expertise in the Human Resource domain. We look forward to collaboratively drive growth for the organization and take it to greater heights with each passing day”

Speaking of joining Zee media Pooja Duggal said, “It is an incredible opportunity to make a lasting impact on the organization’s greatest asset—its people. I am thrilled to take on this role and work alongside a team of talented individuals to foster a culture of growth, collaboration, and employee development. Together, we aim to create a workforce that is empowered, engaged, and equipped to drive innovation and achieve exceptional results.