Poonawalla Fincorp appoints Kumar Gaurav as Chief Marketing Officer

Pune: Poonawalla Fincorp Limited (PFL), a non-deposit taking systemically important NBFC, focusing on consumer and MSME finance, today announces the appointment of Kumar Gaurav as Chief Marketing Officer.

In his new role, Kumar will lead the Marketing, Brand, Corporate Communications, Public Relations, and Digital Marketing and will be responsible for developing brand campaigns to enhance the company’s brand presence and reputation in a manner that drives consistent business growth.

Mr. Abhay Bhutada, Managing Director, Poonawalla Fincorp said “We are thrilled to welcome Kumar to Poonawalla Fincorp as we continue to strengthen our leadership team. Kumar’s expertise in storytelling, analyzing market trends, and identifying growth opportunities will help the brand build as we continue to navigate the ever-changing media landscape. We are confident that Kumar will play an instrumental role in the continued success and growth of Poonawalla Fincorp.” Commenting on his appointment, Kumar Gaurav said, “I am truly honored to be a part of this prestigious organization and work with this team of exceptional professionals. I look forward to leveraging my expertise and diverse skill set to further drive the growth and brand reputation and am committed to deliver exceptional results for all our stakeholders.”

Kumar is a seasoned industry professional with close to two decades of experience across Banking, NBFC, Insurance, and FMCG where he held senior leadership roles in reputed organizations such as IndusInd Bank, Edelweiss Tokio Life Insurance, Jana Small Finance Bank, Pernod Ricard India and Idea Cellular.