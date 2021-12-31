Pop, Ffizz, Clink…

New Delhi, December 31st, 2021: The Claridges Hotel New Delhi has planned the perfect New Year’s Eve celebrations for guests. With stunning bedrooms, great restaurant ambience and delicious delicacies, the hotel is the perfect choice for ringing in the New Year 2022 with friends, family and loved ones.

Recognising the need for caution as we usher in the New Year, The Claridges Staycation packages offer the safety of home with the luxury of an all frills New Year’s Eve. But for those who would prefer to celebrate the New Year at home, our restaurants will curate the perfect menu and send it home in ultra-safe conditions. For those who would like to venture out, we will ensure sanitised service for a safe and memorable evening. From the first glass of champagne to the magic of the final dance, ring in the New Year with a lavish dinner at any of The Claridges elegant restaurants.

Here’s what we have planned to make your New Year’s Eve a very special time…

Champagne Party Theme- Sevilla Toast the arrival of 2022 with champagne! The Sevilla restaurant has planned a romantic gold-themed evening with a delightful seven-course meal and, of course, a glass of your favourite bubbly!.

Staycation:

The Claridges Delhi extends its uncompromising commitment to hospitality. The warmth, the joyous welcome and impeccable service will guarantee an unforgettable New Year’s Eve. The hotel will offer late-night revellers a welcoming space to replenish their energy before their first meal of the New Year. Guests can also extend their stay either before or after the big night. All these are available with Sevilla’s restaurant package.

To mark the festive occasion, our restaurants have prepared a special a la carte menu. The menu offers a choice of individually priced dishes for each course. You can choose as much or as little as you want from the widest variety of delicacies at Dhaba, Pickwick and Jade restaurants.

Bring home a bouquet of flavours with a unique selection of dishes. Keeping the safety of guests in mind, Tiffin by Claridges will deliver your favourite delicacies at your home: Paneer Tikka, Murg Malai Tikka and Balti Meat, to name a few from Dhaba – a one-stop destination for the best traditional North Indian delicacies; delicacies like Guiyang Chicken, Crispy Fried Chicken Wings, Green Beans and Water Chestnut Dumplings and more from Jade – the fine dining Chinese and Thai cuisine restaurant; and the Claridges Club Veg Sandwich, Lamb Chops Souvlaki, Tomato and Basil Soup, to name a few from Pickwick, our multi-cuisine restaurant. Enjoy your favourite desserts Baked Cheesecake with Berries Compote, Red Velvet frosted cake, and chocolate corn pudding and many more from Ye Old Bakery – the iconic dessert destination.

Lunch or Dinner, Tiffin by Claridges assures delicious delights curated and delivered to your doorstep maintaining all safety measures. Savour authentic world cuisines in the comfort of your home with just one tap.

The Claridges’ understands you and understand the need to celebrate. Happy New Year 2022!