Popley Eternal’s design talent bags The Artisan Award 2022

Today India has transcended as the prime destination for jewellery design. This has become possible through its exceptional design, talent pool, and one-of-a-kind signature jewels. Popley Eternal through a spectacular team has added wings to this possibility, as the brand has bagged GJEPC Artisan Awards 2022 which is in its 5th Edition. The theme was based on 3 iconic and legendary women who were known for their incredible style; insatiable hunger for beautiful, one-of-a-kind, signature jewels.

The jewellery industry has witnessed a glimmering revolution since the royal era. Over the years, these heirloom pieces are adorned by the Millenials, to complement their contemporary style, ubiquitous panache, and incredible charisma. Hence, these traditional heirlooms are revived, to accent a modern ensemble by budding creative minds. jewellery designers fashion marvelous opulent pieces that are laced with certain meanings and sentiments. These are modeled in versatile incarnations and distinctive designs.

Popley Eternal brilliantly stood the test of time and never failed to put you in awe with its phenomenal designs and craftsmanship. With a rich heritage and history, Popley Eternal has earned quite a reputation for fine and pure jewellery known for quality, design, and finesse. This legacy has been built with diligent up-to-the-minute designers and dedicated craftsmen that bring to life the choicest preferences of jewellery lovers.

The design that won the award had an arresting Talisman ring crafted in gold to salute the indomitable spirit of the Duchess of Windsor. The geometric ring was topped with an emerald protected by four spokes with intricately carved black onyx that were tipped with cabochon emeralds fringed with diamonds. The shank was equally alluring and was composed of round emeralds interspersed with carved black onyx accented with a diamond ring.

All the pieces were innovative as one experienced the glimmering designs come to life from the sketches to actual pieces