Popular regional band Niraval, inspires khadi menswear ensemble, on the eve of 75th Independence Day

Hyderabad: AMSA by Ankitha Veerepalli – a bespoke atelier label, stitched to fit with thrust on quality and personalized comfort; unveiled a collection for Niraval – the popular regional band celebrating the melodious local music, on the eve of the 75th Independence Day. The ensemble of modern streamlined outerwear jackets and shirts is made from fine hand spun khadi. Beautifully crafted by weavers, the outfits are fashioned to jell well with the timeless classic taste of modern urban man.

We really loved the color and clothing choices. It’s pleasant, bold and reflects the true color and pride of our nation, says Krishnan Ganesan of Niraval.

This is the maiden endeavor of Amsa in experimenting with clothing for men. They were a design attempt to create wearable pieces of clothing for men that can translate easily to their wardrobes and lifestyle. These outfits could be worn for their gigs and layer them with other outfits for life otherwise. As usual Stylist Haritha Levaku with her signature flair added charm to the collection.

This collection certainly has lot of relevance to the kind of music we play and are truly excited with it. The element of khadi in it inspires us to work on the theme and come up with something soon to eulogize the virtues of khadi, adds Krishnan.

Khadi has always been at the core of our design language but making streamlined outerwear for men that can be worn out and about was the idea. We envisioned clean minimal silhouettes that are elegant and wear well over time and use, says Ankitha Veerepalli. Niraval inspired us to create modern pieces that can elevate a man’s wardrobe with quiet sophistication.

Niraval wants to be a global brand promoting regional music to a worldwide audience. Our focus is to bring the nostalgia of Indian music to the audience and create music that reflects on the culture and sound of our country. Outfits made from khadi truly represent the spirit of our nation and raise the desi quotient at our events, opines Krishnan.

Amsa recently launched its festive fall collection 21′ and is working towards winter 21′ and spring 22′. The atelier does a summer capsule collection every year and this year’s collection was designed using redundant raw fabric from suppliers that would have ended up in landfills. Amsa’s upcoming projects include a line based on Jaipur block printing and building its core collection of khadi clothing for men. The women’s Khadi line from the couture has been very successful especially the ‘Amsa midi’ which is the best-selling midi dress. Amsa will be launching an e-commerce website soon, to be accessible to the ever-expanding brand connoisseurs.