Popular Theories on How to Win with Slots

Slots are considered some of the best casino games since they’re playable by both professional and newbie gamblers. That’s because regardless of the title you choose, the gameplay remains the same. You will only need to set a wager, spin the reels, and wait for the outcome.

No complicated rules need to be followed to help you cut your losses since getting payouts depends on how lucky you are. That’s why at every casino you visit, you’re certain to come across more slot titles than other game categories.

Although slots aren’t games that require special skills, some players claim that there are ways you can guarantee wins whenever you play. From choosing certain releases to having a betting strategy, there have been several theories about how to earn wins on these games. Have a look at some of the most commonly used methods claimed to help you earn when you indulge in these games.

Casino Floor Slot Machine Winning Techniques

If you’d like to know how to win at slot machines in a casino hall, here are some tips people still rely on.

1. Pick Machines at the End of the Rows

Gambling establishments are always looking for ways to encouraged players to enjoy the slot machines on the floor. So, there’s a theory that the machines located at the end of the rows payout more often than those further away. The logic behind this is that as you’re passing by, you’re likely to try your luck if you see other players collecting their coins after winning spins.

2. Target Hot Machines

As you’re looking for a machine to sit at, keep an eye out for machines that are currently earning players some money. These are also called hot slots. The theory behind why should you sit at these is that so long as it’s already paying out, you’re likely to win if you get a chance to play on it.

3. Look for Cold Machines

The alternate of looking out for hot slots is also thought to be true. So, rather than looking for machines already paying out to other players on the floor, look for the opposite. If you sit at machines that aren’t paying, these are called cold slots. The logic behind this is that the game will warm up for you once you start playing, guaranteeing you some money during your session.

Winning Tips for Online Slots

With online variants, what to look out for when you’d like to collect earnings differs. That’s because you’re not in a position to see which games players are winning on. Here are some of the ways players use to try and earn better and more frequent online slot wins.

1. Choose High RTP Releases

All slots come with an RTP value. The Return-To-Player is a theoretical percentage of how much you can expect to earn with each release. The higher the percentage, the more you can expect. So, if you pick a title with an 86% RTP, a session where you spend $100 will earn you approximately $80 in wins. However, one with a 98% RTP, will earn you approximately $98 rounds worth $100.

2. Play Releases with Higher Bet Denominations

It’s believed that slots giving players the chance to bet higher denominations per spin also offer more frequent rewards. So, if you have a dollar and a penny release, choosing the former will help you increase the likelihood of winning.

3. Check the Variance

Unlike the other two online slot win theories, this option works to determine the frequency and size of earnings you’ll get. For a medium to high variance release, you can look forward to several small payouts throughout your session. However, a medium to low variance title will give you big earnings after several non-winning rounds.

Strategies to Use with Online and Offline Slots