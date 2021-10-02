POPxo Enters The Beauty Segment And Launches POPxo Makeup Collection Exclusively By Myglamm

New Delhi: POPxo, India’s largest digital community of millennial women enters the beauty segment taking forward its ‘Content-To-Commerce’ strategy. The company is entering the beauty segment with the POPxo Makeup Collection by MyGlamm. Both companies are part of the Good Glamm Group.

The collection features 13 specially curated ‘all-in-one’ makeup kits at affordable prices. From nail kits, face kits, face & eye kits and lip kits – this new collection is designed to cater to every make-up need, making it the ultimate Beauty BFF of every young woman.

Conceptualized and created by the POPxo Beauty team in close partnership with the MyGlamm New Product Development team – the POPxo makeup collection is true to the brand vision and is packaged in quirky, fun and vibrant hues.

This collection has been formulated using high-quality ingredients and the vitamin E enriched products are vegan friendly, paraben and alcohol-free. The range has been created for makeup beginners and offers a selection perfect for changing from day to night looks. The entire range is available under the price range of Rs.499 making it affordable for young women.

“At POPxo we have always put our user first and the POPxo Makeup Collection was created to cater to a real user need for high-quality, fun makeup that’s easy on the pocket. As POPxo, becoming a content-to-commerce brand has always been our dream and with this launch we are making it a reality”, says Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, POPxo.

Commenting on this Founder & CEO, Good Glamm Group and Founder & CEO, MyGlamm, Darpan Sanghvi says “Priyanka and the amazing POPxo team understand the female millennial consumer better than anyone in the country. Based on that understanding, this vibrant makeup collection was created by POPxo which clearly fulfils an interesting gap for makeup kits that exists currently in the market. We are confident that POPxo Makeup by MyGlamm will be the fastest beauty brand in India to hit the Rs 100cr revenue run rate.”

Founded by Priyanka Gill in 2014, POPxo has recently shown exponential growth in monthly active users. The women-centric platform had 48 million MAUs in September 2020 which rose to 60 million MAUs in July 2021. POPxo targets to reach 100 million MAUs by March 2022.

The beauty and skincare industry in India is expected to follow the US trends of growth and reach $28 billion by 2025. According to experts, e-commerce in the beauty segment is still in the nascent stage in India but with the rise in tech-savvy consumers is expected to take a big leap by 2025.