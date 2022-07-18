Porsche India records 118% sales growth for the first half of 2022…

Hyderabad. Porsche India recorded a 118 per cent sales growth for the first half of 2022 compared to last year with 378 new car deliveries. Overcoming continual challenges that impact the automotive industry worldwide, Porsche India delivered more cars between January to June this year than the individual full year figures from 2018, 2019 and 2020.

The arrival of Porsche’s all-electric Taycan and a strong desire for SUVs carried the momentum through the first half of the year with 167 Cayenne and 125 Macan accounting for 77 per cent of all sales, followed by the Taycan with 37 units. Porsche’s iconic 911 Coupé recorded 27 units and the family-sized limousine Panamera accounted for 19 sales.