Posh Nosh Bar & Kitchen Unveils Exciting New Menu to Delight Food Enthusiasts

Hyderabad: June 30th, 2023: Posh Nosh, a lively bar and kitchen the renowned culinary destination known for its exquisite dining experience, is thrilled to announce the launch of its New Menu. This culinary wonderland promises a fascinating voyage for your taste buds with an enhanced menu featuring tantalising cuisines across India (Telangana, AP, TN, Kerala, and Karnataka), Asia, Italy, and Continental Europe. This will enable you to have a distinctive native eating experience and raise the dining experience.

With a focus on culinary innovation, exceptional flavors, and the use of premium ingredients, the revamped menu is set to tantalize the taste buds of food enthusiasts and elevate the dining experience to new heights.

Try the new menu to give your taste buds the finest experience, which includes ‘Soups & Salads’ covering all the taste buds such as, Mushroom & Broccoli Soup, Tom yam Shrimp, Gosht ka marag, ( Salads) Crapes, Black Rice Salad,

The starters include foods like (Veg) kung pao broccoli, Tandoori flowreds cheese cotted nuts, Chilli corn pokoda (Non –Veg) Double cooked crispy Korean chicken, , Charcoal roasted prawns, Pulled Chicken tikka, Nellore Chapala fry, Gongura chicken ghee roast, Trio toast, Pesto fish, to name a few.

In the Mains (Veg) Thai Red curry with Jasmin rice, Vegetable Pulao, Veg Biryani, Panne Pomodoro, Herb Oil, Parmesan crisp (Non-Veg) Butter Chicken Masala , Laccha parata, Kodi Pulao, Murgh dum Biryani, Spaghetti Bolognese, mascarpone cheese. Leaving on a sweet note with classic Gulab Jamun, Rava Laddu, Double ka meetha, Chocolate brownie with ice cream.

Inspired by Regional culinary trends and the changing seasons, the new menu at Posh Nosh Bar & Kitchen boasts a tantalizing array of dishes meticulously crafted by our team of talented chefs. Each dish showcases the finest ingredients sourced from local farmers and trusted suppliers, ensuring an unrivaled freshness and quality.

Speaking on this Mr. Sai Mohan Nallam, Managing Partner, Posh Nosh said, "We are delighted to introduce our new menu, which reflects our commitment to culinary excellence and creating memorable dining experiences for our esteemed guests. We have taken great care in curating a selection of dishes that blend innovative flavors, unique techniques, and artful presentation to cater to the diverse palates of our patrons."

Adding more to it Chef Srinath, Executive Chef Posh Nosh, known for the global Cuisine, said, “I am overjoyed to unveil Posh Nosh Bar & Kitchen’s new menu. Each meal has been carefully prepared to highlight the best ingredients and flavours as the pinnacle of my passion for culinary creativity. I welcome our visitors to embark on a culinary adventure and experience the harmonic fusion of creativity, skill, and flavour that is in store for them. Be prepared to be delighted and inspired.