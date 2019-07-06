Post budget comment by Dr. MJ Khan

“Except for the announcement of setting up 10,000 new-farmer producer organisations, there was no major boost to the agriculture sector in the budget 2019-20. However, I must say that a slew of measures, including MSP hiking of around 17 crops and farmers pension, have already been taken for the development of farmers as well as farm sector days ahead of the budget. In totality, this year’s budget is significant as it has also announced to create 100 startup incubators, 80 livelihood and 20 tech incubators, to provide incubation support to 80,000 startups including agri startups for the progress and development of our country.” Dr M J Khan, Chairman, Indian Council of Food and Agriculture