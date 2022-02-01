Post- Budget Quote Across Sectors

Fintech Sector:

Tanul Mishra, CEO, Afthonia Lab:

” It is encouraging to see the progressive thinking shown during the budget announcement for 2022. The introduction of the digital rupee using blockchain is a move in the right direction for ensuring financial inclusion, encouraging transparency, and enabling ease of trade. Even the announcement to set up 75 digital banking units is a step forward in this effort to bring all of India into the digital finance fold. From the fintech industry standpoint this is certain to drive more innovation and add a fillip to the already burgeoning partnerships between legacy financial institutions and new age fintech innovators. x Both these initiatives are a great harbinger of the times to come for us as an industry and as a nation that is working on the vision of a digital future. Additionally, the announcements extending the existing tax benefits for startups by 1 more year is likely to help concept stage and early-stage startups ease up on the pressure to deliver results and instead focus on refining their product/service to find the perfect market fit.”

Quote on behalf of Saumya Shah, CEO, Tarrakki:

“The announcement around the digital rupee and the digital banks in 75 districts is certainly good news for the fintech industry at large and encouraging for innovators like us. We at Tarrakki are geared to drive digital infrastructure within traditional financial industry frameworks to encourage investments and drive a culture of creating wealth. This is certainly in line with the FM’s budget 2022 promise of being inclusive and futuristic. It would have been especially heartening to see a more pronounced view on the encouragement of investments for individual and non-individual investors as the Indian economy gears up for a steep growth phase, however, we are confident that the flurry of digital transaction activity and the rebates offered are likely to create a more positive environment for wealth creation and financial inclusion!”

Chemical Industry:-

Navroz Mahudawala, Managing Director, Candle Partners –

“There are limited direct benefits for the chemical industry; which was on expected lines. However, there could be select intangible benefits going forward as the domestic growth of the industry has been substantially lagging behind the export growth & some of the measures would help Several infrastructure spending initiatives (national highway expansion by 25000 kms) and the incremental capex spending; besides the boost given to low-cost housing should aid specific pockets of speciality chemical sectors. · Construction chemicals & allied areas of coatings, adhesives and sealants should do better this year; recent financial results of Pidilite and even the larger coatings companies has not been very encouraging and demand has been muted in these areas. In parallel we expect the coatings industry to do better which would in turn aid several chemicals companies which supply to the coatings industry (solvents, pigments, surfactants). There are several chemical and API companies / groups which have used the new tax structure of 15% for new manufacturing companies incorporated; the extension of the date for start of manufacturing to March 31 2024 is a welcome long-term step as several new capex projects have lost time due to Covid. The one direct measure announced has been the cut in the customs duty of Methanol. This should aid several downstream intermediate companies in coatings, pharma, acetic acid as methanol is a key raw material for several downstream sectors. The Chemical Industry historically has grown at 1.25- 1.5 (x) the overall GDP Growth rate for that year. With the current year GDP forecasted to grow for this year at 9% ; we can expect a 12-14% growth for the larger players. However, considering this sector has been delivering very well on the export potential and can be a key export sector; it has been disappointing that no specific exports boost announcement has come in this budget.”

Overall Industry:-

Ankit Poddar,Director, Candle Partners-

Increased capital expenditure by 35.4% from Rs. 5.45 lakh crore in Fiscal year 2021-22 to Rs. 7.05 lakh crore in the next fiscal year is a very positive announcement, this will augur an increase in investment and spending Budget also recognizes the impact of digital currencies and to some extent formalized it through announcement of release of Digital currency by RBI and taxation of Digital assets. The additional digital banks in 75 districts is a step in the right direction and we hope to see that accelerate in the years to come to drive true financial inclusion The National Digital Health Ecosystem is a welcome step, although it would have been welcome to see more specific initiatives to bolster the healthcare ecosystem in the areas of investment and insurance penetration. Budget has recognized the start-up ecosystem in nation building and some of the measures like an extension of incentives by a year, planned infusion in MSME sector, investment in futuristic technologies, setting up of an expert committee to suggest measures to attract PE/VC investments are positive steps. The investment activity in the areas of green/sustainable, space tech and AI driven startups have been on the uptick the world over and it is encouraging to see a larger thrust on pushing innovation forward in these areas in our country too. No major change in tax structure demonstrates the willingness to provide a stable taxation regime Budget found a very rare mention of Mental Health. Recognition of the mental health issues and announcement to set up a National Tele Mental Health program with 23 tele-mental health centers is appreciable. As per WHO estimates the burden of mental health problems in India is 2443 disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) per 100 00 population; the age-adjusted suicide rate per 100 000 population is 21.1 and the economic loss due to mental health conditions, between 2012-2030, is estimated at USD 1.03 trillion”

Edtech Sector:

