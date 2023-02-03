Post Budget Quote by Dawood Mohammed, MD, The Monarch Group

Commenting on the Union Budget 2023-2024, Dawood Mohammed Managing Director, The Monarch Group said “The real estate sector witnessed a major recovery with growth and demand is soaring rapidly. The Budget 2023 didn’t announce any growth policy pertaining to the real estate industry which is disappointing. However, we welcome the various plans and policies announced by the honorable Finance Minister to support the growth. We believe the overall budget portrays the government’s commitment towards affordable housing, urbanization etc. It’s also important to mention that the focus on infrastructure development is definitely the foundation of a robust real estate market.”