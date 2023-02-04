Post-budget quote by Mr. Kiriti Acharjee, co-founder, HealthFab

The Union budget 2023-24 is today presented in front of all of us. We welcomed it wholeheartedly. This budget is focused on some major topics like digitalization, health, women empowerment, skilled education, and green growth.

Growing with the oath of sustainability is the aim of 3rd Saptarishi – Green Growth. Wheather in health, farming, or lifestyle, we need to understand our needs and wants. Keeping This in mind, developing several ICMR labs in private colleges,establishing150 nursing colleges, set up Centre of excellence for better research and development and better practical knowledge to use medical devices is a progressive step towards women empowerment and satisfying the need for the health sector to create more skilled doctors and health staff for this nation.