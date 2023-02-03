Post-budget quote by Nikhil Goyal, CEO & Founder, Beyond Imagination Technologies (A Blockchain / Web3 Company)

Nikhil Goyal, CEO & Founder, Beyond Imagination Technologies (A Blockchain / Web3 Company)

“The Union Budget 2023-24 is applaudable at various levels. The initiative to launch Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana 4.0 for the skill development and digital skill training of youths on Industry 4.0 courses like coding, AI, robotics, mechatronics, IOT, 3D printing, drones, and soft skills is greatly appreciated. This will unlock significant opportunities for growth and economic development and position India as the world’s tech hub.

While there is no direct mention of the blockchain sector, e-governance is on high priority in this year’s budget. Blockchain technology has the potential to play a crucial role in the e-governance sector. It is commendable to see the government prioritizing e-governance by stretching digital outreach, and data sharing for transparency.

Moreover, this year’s budget focuses on enhancing productivity by incentivizing the use of technology to make India ‘Atmanirbhar’ and future-ready. Technology being the core suite to build on a successful business ecosystem and the honorable Finance Minister has left no stone unturned to give a boost to new age technologies in the budget 2023.”