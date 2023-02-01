Post Budget Quote by Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India

“Despite a global slowdown, India has seen sustained job growth in a few sectors. Indeed data shows that overall job postings as of January 2023 stands at 203% above the pre pandemic baseline of February 2020. The government’s strong push towards a technology-driven and knowledge-based economy will boost job creation across sectors, especially in healthcare, technology and renewable energy.

According to Indeed’s data, nursing has had the highest job postings as of December 2022 and this is likely to increase with the government’s push towards improving nurse-patient ratio. The focus on reducing the country’s carbon footprint is also expected to create more green jobs in EV and renewable energy sectors. Indeed’s platform saw an increase of 468% for ESG job roles in the past three years.

The increased capital expenditure would mean strong growth in the job market especially in the blue collar workforce. Our research revealed that a 9-11 million strong gig workforce is to be added to our job market in the next three years. It will be interesting to see how the job market shifts in the next couple of quarters as India might experience the after-effects of global recession.” –Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India