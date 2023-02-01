Post-Budget Quote by Shilpa Bhattar, CFO, The Sleep Company

Ms Shilpa Bhatta, CFO, The Sleep Company said, “We are thrilled with the announcements made in the 2023 budget; it truly shows the government’s commitment to supporting start-ups in India. One of the biggest problems we face as an ecommerce player is relatively longer delivery timelines which leads to higher cancellation and return rate. The government’s focus on improving regional connectivity by developing 50 additional airports, heliports, water aerodromes and advance landing groundings is a welcome step. This step will be instrumental in shortening the delivery timelines for our customers in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities and achieving our larger aim of being present in every Indian home.”