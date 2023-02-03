Post Budget quote by Veena Ashiya, Ceo & Founder of Monrow Shoes

The FY23 budget laid emphasis on technological developments. While speaking about digital payments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated, “Digital payments continue to find wide acceptance. In 2022, they show an increase of 76 per cent in transactions and 91 per cent in value. Fiscal support for this digital public infrastructure will continue in 2023-24.” The announcement to further strengthen 5G paired with support for digital payments is a boon for D2C brands like ours. The extended date of incorporation for income tax benefits to start-ups from 31.03.23 to 31.03.24 and the proposition to provide the benefit of carrying forward losses on change of shareholding of start-ups from seven years of incorporation to ten years, will be a huge relief for Indian startups. – Veena Ashiya, Ceo & Founder of Monrow Shoes