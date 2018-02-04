Post Budget Quote from ESAF Small Finance Bank

Mr. K. Paul Thomas – MD & CEO at ESAF Small Finance Bank

“Overall the budget looks positive. Great to see that in order to allay the problems caused by Demonetization and GST, the Government has put forth tax sops for micro small and medium enterprises. This will benefit more than 6.5 lakh companies. Also the FM has announced credit support to the MSMEs worth 3794 cr. The government has also announced Rs 3 trillion package under the Mudra scheme with special focus on women participation in small and medium enterprises. The Mudra and MSME schemes will speed up job creation, as an SFB we are working closely with Mudra bank.

The massive spending on farmers and rural areas is another positive aspect of this budget. It also includes world’s largest Govt funded health program for the poor. Also tax exemption for FPOs truly deserve an applaud.

Other notable announcements include increase in government contribution to EPF of new employees for the next 3 years and allowing women employees to take a higher take home pay.”

