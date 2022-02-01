Post- Budget Quote for Fintech Sector- Afthonia Lab

Tanul Mishra, CEO, Afthonia Lab: “It is encouraging to see the progressive thinking shown during the budget announcement for 2022. The introduction of the digital rupee using blockchain is a move in the right direction for ensuring financial inclusion, encouraging transparency, and enabling ease of trade. Even the announcement to set up 75 digital banking units is a step forward in this effort to bring all of India into the digital finance fold.

From the fintech industry standpoint this is certain to drive more innovation and add a fillip to the already burgeoning partnerships between legacy financial institutions and new age fintech innovators.

Both these initiatives are a great harbinger of the times to come for us as an industry and as a nation that is working on the vision of a digital future.

Additionally, the announcements extending the existing tax benefits for startups by 1 more year is likely to help concept stage and early-stage startups ease up on the pressure to deliver results and instead focus on refining their product/service to find the perfect market fit.”