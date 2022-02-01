Post- Budget Quote for Fintech Sector- Tarakki

Saumya Shah, CEO, Tarrakki: “The announcement around the digital rupee and the digital banks in 75 districts is certainly good news for the fintech industry at large and encouraging for innovators like us. We at Tarrakki are geared to drive digital infrastructure within traditional financial industry frameworks to encourage investments and drive a culture of creating wealth. This is certainly in line with the FM’s budget 2022 promise of being inclusive and futuristic. It would have been especially heartening to see a more pronounced view on the encouragement of investments for individual and non-individual investors as the Indian economy gears up for a steep growth phase, however, we are confident that the flurry of digital transaction activity and the rebates offered are likely to create a more positive environment for wealth creation and financial inclusion!”