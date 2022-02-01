Post- Budget Quote for IT Sector- Cyborgintell

By Suman Singh, CEO, Cyborgintell-

“The budget of 2022 is an encouraging one for deep tech and innovation forward startups as we move towards fulfilling the digital India vision. The announcement of the digital currency is a move in the right direction, and we anticipate traditional financial institutes forge deeper partnerships with technology forward startups to lay down new digital rails within the traditional frameworks that exist in the financial services industry.

The extension on the tax rebate too is a welcome move by the government as young startups such as ours double down on delivering innovation to traditional industries and can infuse capital in sharper product development that can create a win-win for the startups as well as the legacy enterprises across key sectors such as financial services, manufacturing, logistics among others that are poised to push growth for the economy in the years to come.”