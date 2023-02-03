Post Budget Quote | Mr. Rajesh Mohata, CEO and Executive Director JSL Lifestyle Ltd

The Budget has a forward-thinking perspective with an emphasis on infrastructure, manufacturing, export duties, railways, airports, regional connectivity, and financial sectors, providing a substantial boost to the stainless steel industry. The addition of 50 airports, heliports, water aerodromes, and advance landing grounds along with the smart city concept that the government is planning to introduce across the cities will positively impact the industry and its manufacturing capacity. We look forward to the green initiative program that the government wants to introduce. The capital outlay of 2.40 lakh crore for railways will surely boost the production of stainless steel components. Additionally, the steel industry will also benefit from the availability of raw materials and the exemption from basic customs duty on raw materials for CRGO steel, leading to cheaper raw materials and increased production.