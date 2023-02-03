Post-Budget quote on Green Growth by Anjali Bansal, Founder, Avaana Capital

Anjali Bansal, Founder, Avaana Capital.

“The Union Budget rightly builds incentives to support low carbon development pathways with the focus on Green Growth among the Saptarishi priorities. Catalyzing sustainable growth in India will require incentives to drive investments in technology and innovation, to ensure that we do not have to make trade-offs between people and the planet. We welcome the increased outlay towards energy transition, and particularly for Green Hydrogen and waste-to-energy, which will boost energy independence. The PRANAM scheme and bio-input centers shall incentivize the adoption of sustainable and regenerative agriculture practices. The Green Credit program will channel much-needed capital to support the transition to a sustainable economy. Concessional duties on Li-ion batteries will provide a further boost to the EV sector and help decarbonize the transport and logistics sectors. The measures announced in Budget 2023 will further strengthen India’s position as a global climate leader, and catalyze sustainable, inclusive development.”