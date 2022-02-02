Post-Budget Quote | Sameer Kanodia – MD and CEO, Lumina Datamatics

-By Sameer L. Kanodia – Managing Director and CEO, Lumina Datamatics Limited

“This year, too, the Union Budget retained the trend of complementing the macro-factors while focusing on micro thematic reforms. While this year’s budget is big on infrastructure, MSME and rural development, it also has multiple contributing nodes that positively impact the IT-BPM sector.

The finance minister announced that the government is looking to replace the previous SEZ Act allowing states to participate in the development. Units within the existing SEZs may sell their products/services in the domestic market with lower custom duties and still operate globally. This change will promote the export units and make them sustainable. The Customs Administration of SEZs will be fully IT-driven and function on a Customs National Portal with updated technology. Overall, the IT/BPM industry stands to benefit.

Moreover, the move to boost employment by creating over 60 lakh jobs for the youth will directly benefit the IT industry. The government plans to launch a digital ecosystem for skilling and livelihood. Online training will aim to skill, reskill, and upskill citizens. Hence, majorly it is a win-win situation for the IT-BPM sector while working in sync with the other industries and is all set to gain from the Budget announcements.”