Post-Budget Quote: Shalby Hospitals

By – Mr Shanay Shah, President, Shalby Hospitals
“With the pandemic still seizing hold on the world, the healthcare sector has taken the centre stage during this year’s budget. The Budget announcement reflects the intention of the government to introduce and strengthen digitization in India. The Union Budget has done a phenomenal job introducing a National Tele Mental Health program. This astounding step taken will not only help in creating the long due mental health awareness in our country but will also promote a healthier mental life in India. Provisioning in the budget for a better healthcare system especially in the rural areas would have been highly beneficial. The introduction of an open platform for the National Digital Health ecosystem that consists of digital registries, unique health identities and universal access to health facilities will ensure easy access and transparency across the health sector. This digitization will be highly revolutionary in the coming years as the world continues to constantly advance.”