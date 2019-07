Post Budget Quotes- Fintech, NBFC,MSME, Angel Tax, Startups, Investors

“We believe that this year’s Union Budget has been perfectly balanced by our new Finance Minister. The Government has promised hassle-free experience to foreign portfolio investors and is planning to streamline KYC to make it more investor-friendly. Innovative Aadhaar-based solutions can prove to be a game changer in this development and can introduce robust security while also ensuring seamless processes. The Government is also considering to grant Aadhaar Cards to NRIs via their Indian passports, preventing them from needlessly waiting for 180 days as is the case at present. Another positive takeaway from this year’s Union Budget is the interchangeability of PAN and Aadhaar for the filing of ITR, which directly augments the usability of Aadhaar system and its wide-ranging solutions.” Siddharth Kukatlapalli,Co-founder and CBO, Syntizen.

“Today, as India is leaving no stone unturned in terms of digital adoption, the Government is taking all the right measures to further catalyze this development. It is enhancing the rural infrastructure while also making it easier for Indian MSMEs to increase their digital footprint. The creation of single-window platform for end-to-end bill payments of MSMEs is one of these steps and will augment digital adoption of Indian MSMEs. The Government has also promised to extend loans of up to Rs. 1 crore to MSMEs, perfectly in line with the vision of financial inclusion. Both of these developments, i.e. digital enablement and financial inclusion, will make it considerably easier to lend to the segment and unlock the true potential of this growth engine.” said Mr. Vivek Tiwari, MD & CEO, Satya MicroCapital.