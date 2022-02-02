Post Budget Quotes from Food and Beverage Startups_SupplyNote and Wat-a-Burger

Wat-a-Burger Quote
Mr. Farman Beig, Co-founder & CEO of Wat-a-Burger
“The government has been supportive towards the F & B sector and did announce some steps to help the sector bounce back by shifting the GST compliance onto online food delivery partners on behalf of the restaurants. However, some relief in terms of ITC (Input tax credit) would have further catalysed the recovery of the sector which otherwise is on the bleeding end. Currently, when the industry is struggling to manage the fixed cost with GST, it requires an immediate boost, and cutting down ITC would have worked wonders.”
SupplyNote Quote
Mr. Kushang, Co-founder & CEO of SupplyNote
“Indeed the food & beverage industry in India was bleeding, and it required a lifeline to recover. Though the government certainly announced a number of steps for its resurgence, the Budget announcement of extension ECGL service for the sector will play a significant role to empower the vertical once again and get it up and running. Additionally, a slight consideration on the investors front on funding the F&B startups could have further accelerated the recovery of the industry. We further expect fundamental policies to revive the vertical in the country.”