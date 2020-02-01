Post Budget Reaction from Gamezop Startup

Mr Yashash Agarwal, CEO, Gamezop shared his views on the Union Budget 2020-21 presented by the finance minister today. “FM’s proposal of delaying tax collection on the exercise of ESOPs is a welcome move. The current structure looks to collect taxes too early causing employees to not exercise vested shares. Easing direct taxation for eligible startups will encourage businesses to chase the right metrics and not just growth at the by bleeding money. The definition of “eligible startups” must be broadened to bring more companies in this fold.”