Post budget reaction from Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital Ltd.

Rajiv Sabharwal, MD & CEO, Tata Capital Ltd.
- Budget 2023 has included a series of measures for inclusive socio–economic development. The Indian government with its 7 priorities and a greater focus on Financial Sector and infrastructure & Investment has stepped in the right direction.
- The Capex increase of 33% and a capital outlay of INR 2.40 lakh crore for railways is a bold move to create jobs and improve the infrastructure development in the country.
- The overall quality of expenditure outlay provides a strong guard against global headwinds and will create impetus for private investments. This will also offer a vast scope for domestic consumption.
- Strong agricultural credit outlay, support measures, ease of doing business, and digitization drive across various sectors will improve multiple clusters within the economy.