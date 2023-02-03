Post Budget Reaction|| On behalf of Mr. Karmesh Gupta, CEO and Co-founder at WiJungle-World’s first unified network security gateway.

“Well, today the Union budget was proposed by our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and I believe she did an excellent job striking a difficult balance between exercising fiscal restraint and promoting growth, particularly considering the fact that we have not yet completely emerged from the pandemic’s shadow. The budget includes a variety of solid initiatives that assist manufacturing, infrastructure, and significant cohorts that foster growth, such as MSMEs, young people, and even the startup sector. This year’s budget includes several technology-related schemes and missions, such as 5G, the National Data Governance Policy, a DigiLocker boost, the establishment of three Centers of Excellence for Artificial Intelligence in top educational institutions, leading industry players collaborating to conduct research and develop applications, the National Digital Library, and many more. The government has increased the benefit of carrying forward losses on changes in startup shareholding to ten years from seven years of incorporation, as well as the startup tax holiday policy.”- Mr. Karmesh Gupta, CEO, and Co-founder at WiJungle-World’s first unified network security gateway